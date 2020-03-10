Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

