Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,104 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 550.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.32.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.