Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

