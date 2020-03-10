IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IMPINJ worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 44.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PI shares. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $513.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.15. IMPINJ Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,628.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $295,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,827 shares of company stock valued at $564,136. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

