ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.