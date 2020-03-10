Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

