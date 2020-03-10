Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPS opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $59.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Robert J. Remenar bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $102,586.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

