ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 313.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

