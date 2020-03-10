Citigroup Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 757,250.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 595,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 401.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 118,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

