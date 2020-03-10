Bank of Hawaii Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

JNJ opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

