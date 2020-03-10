Bank of Hawaii Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

JNJ opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,104 Shares of FedEx Co.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,104 Shares of FedEx Co.
Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
IMPINJ Inc Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC
IMPINJ Inc Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC
ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc.
ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report