Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

TECK opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $105,890,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $21,725,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 999,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

