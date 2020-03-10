Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

TECK opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $105,890,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $21,725,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 999,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Teck Resources Ltd Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share
Teck Resources Ltd Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co
Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co
Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp
Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp
Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc
Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc
11,174 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC
11,174 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report