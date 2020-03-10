Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 606.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,913 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.29% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.
DKS opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.
Dicks Sporting Goods Profile
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.
