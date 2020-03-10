Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $4,896,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

