Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 170,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

