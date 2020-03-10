Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after acquiring an additional 765,110 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 88,853 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,980,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,482 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

MET stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

