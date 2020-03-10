11,174 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

NYSE:PAA opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

