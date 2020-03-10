Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of IP opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

