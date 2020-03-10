Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $133,380,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Broadcom by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 203,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.10.

Broadcom stock opened at $247.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.22. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $244.24 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.