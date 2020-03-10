Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $27,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,398 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,701,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,011,000 after acquiring an additional 606,594 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 284,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,900,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,088,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

NYSE TEL opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

