VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of VF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,681,000 after purchasing an additional 147,971 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. UBS Group lowered their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

