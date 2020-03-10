Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $239,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,800 shares of company stock worth $35,317,888. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

TYL opened at $301.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

