Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Automatic Data Processing worth $186,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $146.28 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

