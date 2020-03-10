Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 4,330 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

