United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.