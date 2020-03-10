Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 705 W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

