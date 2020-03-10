Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

DFS opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.