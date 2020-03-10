Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.41 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 83,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 79,185 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

