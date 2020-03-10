Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $26,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.47 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

