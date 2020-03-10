Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,725 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,936 shares of company stock worth $7,842,594. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

