Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Public Storage by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,262,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Public Storage by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,624,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Cfra decreased their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

NYSE PSA opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $202.84 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

