Bank of Hawaii Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,592,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

OKE opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

