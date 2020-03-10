Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,142 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $31,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,587 shares of company stock valued at $34,360,840 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $474.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $500.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

