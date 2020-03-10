Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,932 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $33,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 110.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 109.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

