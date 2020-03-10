Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,896 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.11% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $254,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,882,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,487,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.13.

RETA opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

