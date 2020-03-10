Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Welltower worth $29,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:WELL opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $64.76 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

