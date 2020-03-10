Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Progressive worth $36,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 44.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

