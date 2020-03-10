Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Progressive worth $36,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 44.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

