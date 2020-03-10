Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,539 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,687. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

