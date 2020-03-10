Franklin Resources Inc. Has $227.76 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,850,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $227,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.