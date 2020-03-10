Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 708,185 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 708,185 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.84% of Corning worth $188,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Corning by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

NYSE:GLW opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

