Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of AFLAC worth $33,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

AFL opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

