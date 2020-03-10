Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $465,000 Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lear by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lear from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.54.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $90.92 and a 1 year high of $159.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Lear’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

