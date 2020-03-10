Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

PAGP stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,187 shares of company stock worth $2,520,931 over the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

