Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Umpqua worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 411,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 329,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,356,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.