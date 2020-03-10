Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.16%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

