Citigroup Inc. Has $4.06 Million Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,182 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 148,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 467.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:HMC opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

