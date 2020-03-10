The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after buying an additional 86,882 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $255,949. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

