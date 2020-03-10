Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after acquiring an additional 366,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 774,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 667,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,782,000 after acquiring an additional 65,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

