Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $9,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of BRO opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

