Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 529.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.95.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $266.52 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total value of $100,672.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.