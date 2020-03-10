Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Kohl’s worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.